Surgeon Rajan: an umbilical stone can form in an unwashed navel, threatening infections

In an unwashed navel, an object threatening infections can form – an umbilical stone. Surgeon Karan Rajan in conversation with The Sun warned about the danger that can threaten those who do not wash their stomach and navel thoroughly enough.

Rajan explained that due to the specific shape of the navel, hair, fat, dirt, skin cells and tissue particles accumulate in it. The umbilical stone, he specified, is also called omphalolite. “You don’t need this gem. It smells bad and leads to infection,” the doctor said.

To keep the navel hygienic, he added, it is enough to wash this part of the body with soap, rinsing with a finger with a clipped nail. “If the navel is very deep, you can use a wet cotton pad, this is how I clean people’s navels during operations. Alcohol-based products are best avoided, they dry the skin and lead to redness, ”he concluded.

Earlier, dermatologist Natalya Dmitrievskaya urged Russians not to forget to wash their hands. She also named the optimal frequency of this procedure.