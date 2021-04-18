Taking medications without first consulting a specialist can lead to allergic reactions, exacerbation of chronic diseases and other negative consequences for the body, warned on April 18 the general practitioner of the European Medical Center Mohamed Ali Vuada.

He pointed out the dangers of self-medication using publicly available advice from the Web.

“Someone really succeeds, but it is extremely rare, most often people make mistakes in the choice of drugs. At best, taking them will be simply pointless, at worst – it will harm the body, ”the doctor quotes agency “Prime”.

As an example, Vuada cited taking antibacterial drugs on the advice of friends who were helped by these drugs. He urged citizens not to follow such advice, since there is a danger of exacerbation of chronic diseases or of a cross-allergic reaction that occurs when taking medications from related groups.

“Moreover, the microbes in our body acquire a certain resistance (resistance) if we use antibacterial agents uncontrollably. This approach is very dangerous, because multi-resistance may arise, and in the future there will be simply nothing to treat the patient, ”the expert added.

On April 8, the therapist of the highest category Aleksey Bezymyanny warned about the dangers of uncontrolled intake of pills for headaches. According to the specialist, medications should be taken according to the doctor’s indications, depending on the cause of the headaches. These may include high blood pressure, overstrain (both physical and emotional), or vascular aneurysm. At the same time, taking medications without consulting a specialist in the fight against headaches can lead to serious complications.