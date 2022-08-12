Pavel Korolev, Candidate of Medical Sciences, urologist at Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital No. 67 of the Moscow Health Department, warned about the dangers of self-treatment in an interview with Moslenta.

“If self-diagnosis is a fixable matter and in most cases not dangerous to health, then self-treatment is a general problem of our time. All my colleagues, the global medical community, absolutely every medical worker will tell you that self-treatment does not lead to good, ”said Korolev.

According to the specialist, trusting only himself, prescribing his own medicines, sometimes purchasing quite expensive drugs, the patient takes risks. “In my practice, there are a huge number of cases when patients were seen after weeks and months of unsuccessful self-treatment, the result of which was a deterioration in their condition and, as a result, the loss of an organ,” the doctor shared.

Korolev responded to people who are even more afraid of getting infected by coming to a medical facility and meeting with many other sick people there: “A medical facility is just the place where the risk of getting infected is minimal. Unlike the same public transport. In any medical institution of the capital’s health care, things are very strict in compliance with the rules of sanitary and epidemiological safety.

The interlocutor of Moslenta recalled that every person should regularly check their health, undergo a medical examination, even if he does not feel any problems, because some diseases can develop asymptomatically. “Checkup can be done not only in polyclinics, but also in the Healthy Moscow pavilions opened in 46 parks and public gardens of the capital. If, according to the results of the examination, deviations are revealed in the patient, he will be required to either conduct additional studies directly in the pavilion, or be sent to specialized specialists, ”the specialist said.

Earlier, Korolev named the diseases that Muscovites most often “find” in their homes. The main fears of the metropolitan hypochondriacs included oncology and depression.