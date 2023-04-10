Doctor Olga Komarova warned about the dangers of brilliant green and oxolinic ointment

Oxolinic ointment and brilliant green can be harmful to health, Olga Komarova, pediatrician of the DocMa Evidence-Based Medicine Service, warned. The doctor told Lente.ru that it is not necessary to use the medicines available in each first-aid kit.

Oxolinic ointment

In the nasal cavity of a person there are barely noticeable “cilia” of the ciliated epithelium. Their oscillatory movements move the mucus towards the nasopharynx, thus protecting the body from infection. Thick hairs located at the entrance to the nose trap larger particles, the doctor said.

When using oxolinic ointment, the cilia of the ciliated epithelium, smeared with a thick, sticky layer of the drug, stick together and cannot function normally. As a result, dust and viruses enter the nasal cavity.

To protect against viruses, rinse your nose with saline solutions, and do not use an ointment Olga Komarova pediatrician

Zelenka

An alcohol solution of brilliant green, commonly called “brilliant green”, is in every home. It is used to treat wounds and dry skin rashes. Often the solution is used to treat the umbilical cords of newborns, says the pediatrician.

Modern doctors insist that the umbilical cord must be kept clean and dry. Local use of antiseptics not only does not reduce the frequency of infections, but also helps to delay the fall of the umbilical cord. That is, all the solutions that were used before can harm the natural healing of the umbilical cord. Olga Komarova pediatrician

Zelenka is also used for chicken pox, Komarova continued. However, under the green layer, it is not visible how the rashes behave. Often patients come to the doctor already “decorated”, which only makes it difficult to diagnose the disease.

“The appearance of inflammation or the addition of a secondary infection is also more difficult to track under a layer of brilliant green. And most importantly, brilliant green does not relieve annoying itching, contrary to popular belief, ”commented Komarova.

# Fukortsin

The use of aniline dye – fukortsin – should not be for the same reasons as brilliant green. It does not promote healing, but delays it. When using it, it is impossible to consider the stained elements and understand what disease you have to deal with, the pediatrician noted.

“What then to smear wounds and rashes? Solutions of calamine, vetrigard, poksklin. They not only prevent the attachment of a secondary infection, but also relieve itching, ”recommended Komarova.

