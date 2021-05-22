Running through the streets of a metropolis is dangerous to health, since due to increased air exchange during physical exertion, a person inhales many harmful substances. Andrey Belevsky, the chief pulmonologist of the Moscow health department, warned about this on the air of the Moscow Talking radio.

“[Это] as bad as possible for the lungs. Now there is a fashion for city running, in my opinion, it’s called, it’s running through the streets. This is very harmful, ”the doctor emphasized. He also advised athletes to go jogging in the park.

Earlier, the running community coach Pavel Kondrashev gave advice on returning to running after a long break. According to him, the loads should be introduced gradually, without trying to immediately run long distances.