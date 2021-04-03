Coffee can be harmful to humans if the drink is consumed excessively. On April 3, the gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova told about this.

Coffee not only drains the nervous system, she says, but also causes reflux and other stomach problems. Drinking no more than two cups of coffee a day remains optimal for human health, the specialist said in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

“Two cups of coffee a day is enough, and we are talking about high-quality, whole-grain coffee, capsule or brewed by any method,” the doctor emphasized. Coffee should be discarded on an empty stomach.

“And always with a meal, we never drink such a drink on an empty stomach, then it only starts to harm,” said Dianova.

Tea acts on the body more calmly, so several cups of this drink can be present in a person’s diet every day, she stressed.

As writes “Gazeta.ru“, German scientists have proven that coffee is addictive. However, in small quantities, the drink is healthy, Russian nutritionists assure.

On April 2, nutritionist Nina Kurakina noted that the worst and most useless thing a person can eat for breakfast is coffee with a croissant and fast food.