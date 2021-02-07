Red nets on the face and body may indicate not only a cosmetic defect, but also the presence of vascular pathology. Ksenia Bocharova, candidate of medical sciences, immunologist, hematologist, spoke about this on February 7.

“In this condition, there is a vascular pathology associated with a violation of the tone of the vascular wall. It is very thin, and therefore the blood that circulates is translucent and creates such a bright red tint when examining the skin “, – quotes a specialistFifth channel“.

In case of the appearance of vascular pathology, it is necessary to consult a therapist in order to exclude common diseases.

“To hand over a general analysis of blood, urine, to do an ultrasound of internal organs, to find out if there are pathologies of the cardiovascular system, and so on,” added Bocharova.

According to her, spider veins are most often observed in people with endocrine diseases and metabolic problems. They also appear in alcohol lovers and smokers, as well as in patients suffering from kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, chefs working in a hot shop have similar nets on their faces: a sharp temperature drop “cools down” the vessels, the specialist said.

If the examination showed that the internal organs and systems are functioning correctly, then you should contact a professional cosmetologist who will select the means to care for one type of skin or another, as well as carry out the necessary physiotherapeutic procedures to eliminate the defect, Bocharova noted.

Earlier that day, nutritionist Elena Solomatina told what foods can affect blood pressure.