Doctor Konstantinova warned about the risk of developmental delay in the fetus due to influenza in the mother

INVITRO-Ural therapist Marina Konstantinova in an interview with Ura.ru warned about the danger that can arise if a woman gets the flu during pregnancy. According to her, in this case, the fetus increases the risk of birth defects, as well as developmental delays.

“In the early stages, the virus is very dangerous for the unborn child. It is in the first months that the formation of the internal organs of the baby occurs, therefore, the risk of developing congenital malformations in the fetus, miscarriage, and premature birth increases, ”the specialist said.

She added that starting from the third trimester, the risks of complications during pregnancy are significantly reduced, but infection of the placenta remains possible, which can lead to placental insufficiency, premature birth and fetal growth retardation.

Konstantinova also noted that the risk of complications in pregnant women due to influenza increases four times. In this regard, she recommends that women bearing a child consult a doctor if the first symptoms of the disease appear, as well as carry out prevention.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, spoke about the beginning of the circulation of influenza B variant in Russia, noting that it would gradually replace type A influenza. He also assessed the possibility of an influenza pandemic in the country, expressing confidence that this would not happen