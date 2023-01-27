INVITRO-Ural therapist Marina Konstantinova pointed out the mortal danger of carrying the flu on the legs.

In conversation with IA “Ura.Ru” on Thursday, January 26, the specialist noted that the risk of complications from influenza is higher if the disease is carried on the legs.

“Stress, mental stress, physical activity, cold can lead to the fact that the body simply does not have enough strength to fight a viral infection,” Konstantinova explained.

According to her, the virus and toxins will begin to penetrate into the bloodstream and into all organs, causing serious complications. RT. Even death is possible. The doctor pointed out that the influenza virus primarily selects and infects weakened organs, causing an exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Possible complications can be divided into two groups: pulmonary and extrapulmonary. The former include pneumonia (viral, bacterial, hemorrhagic), lung abscess formation, empyema formation, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. The doctor attributed to the second bacterial rhinitis, sinusitis, otitis media, tracheitis, viral encephalitis, meningitis, neuritis, radiculoneuritis, liver damage, Reye’s syndrome, myocarditis, toxic-allergic shock.

Konstantinova clarified that the risk group is primarily people with chronic diseases, as well as children and the elderly.

On January 25, infectious disease doctor, professor, doctor of medical sciences Nikolai Malyshev warned of an increased risk of myocardial infarction after the flu. According to him, after the flu, there is also an aggravation of the condition of patients with diseases of the cardiovascular system, lung diseases and other chronic ailments.

January 24 Honored Doctor of Russia, epidemiologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko said that the situation with the incidence of influenza in Russia is under control. According to him, the vast majority of the population was ready to face the virus thanks to vaccination. NSN. He pointed out that about 80 million people were vaccinated.

Also on January 24, Rospotrebnadzor said that the jump in the incidence of influenza and SARS among children in Moscow is associated with the end of the holidays. According to the channel “360”Despite this, the incidence of adults and children under two years of age decreased compared to the previous week, and the overall indicators did not exceed the epidemiological threshold.

On the same day, Rospotrebnadzor reported that in Russia over the past week, the incidence of SARS and influenza has decreased by approximately 4.1%, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Earlier, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care for adults at the Moscow Department of Healthcare, told how not to get ARVI while at home. According to the expert, maintaining a comfortable temperature level and proper ventilation of the room without drafts can reduce the risk of disease, the TV channel notes. “Star”. He also urged not to forget about wet cleaning, which reduces the concentration of virus particles in the air.