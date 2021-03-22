Doctor-therapist of the highest category Alexei Vodovozov spoke about postcoid syndrome and the wrong approach to its treatment.

Postcoid syndrome refers to the spectrum of syndromes that remain in a person after coronavirus treatment. The most common problems in this condition are shortness of breath, weakness, and changes in taste.

Vodozov noted that about 10-25% of those who have recovered from the disease are faced with about twenty symptoms of postcoid syndrome.

“There is a lot of unreliable and low-quality information. For example, they say that lungs should be developed by inflating balloons. This is absolutely impossible to do. So you can do even more harm than the disease did. Everything must be done according to science, competently and carefully “, – quotes Vodovozov radio Sputnik Monday, March 22nd.

According to the specialist, in order for the treatment of postcoid syndrome to be correct, it is necessary to consult a doctor, or, in extreme cases, to draw information from trusted sources. For example, download the recommendations of the European Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“They are made for people who have had covid. They are also in Russian, and there it is indicated how to return to ordinary life, “the specialist advised.

Earlier, doctor Elena Plotnikova said that experts are concerned about the growing number of dangerous consequences of asymptomatic coronavirus in children.

According to Plotnikova, in children, in contrast to adults, complications are manifested in the “postcoid period from a month to six months from the moment of illness.” She noted the atypical situation and urged doctors to take the same atypical approach to treatment.