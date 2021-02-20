In no case should you eat stressful situations even with healthy food, and it is best to “wash down” such moments with water. This was announced on February 20 by endocrinologist, candidate of medical sciences Zukhra Pavlova.

“When we drink stress, we break the logical chain when the brain in a stressful situation stimulates the adrenal glands to produce the stress hormone, that is, cortisol. When we drink water, this connection stops and hormones are not produced, ”she said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

Stuck in stress leads to eating disorders, prompting people to eat, Pavlova said. And if today there is food at hand, then tomorrow it may not be there, and the person will go “for a hamburger or something like that”.

In addition to water, the physician recommends resorting to physical exercises in a stressful situation.

“Why, when a person is nervous, does he start to walk? This is such a defensive reaction, but it can be stimulated deliberately. If you do something physically, the stress level decreases, ”Pavlova said.

