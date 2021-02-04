Symptoms in those who have had coronavirus may persist for several more weeks – this is a residual phenomenon, and not a recurrence of the disease. This was told by Sergey Voznesensky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University.

The expert stressed that COVID-19 refers to acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and cannot be chronic.

“These diseases occur only in the acute period, no chronicity at the moment with coronaviruses has been identified. Carriage of the virus is possible after an illness, but it is wrong to talk about a chronic process here, ”he quotes “RIA News” February 4th.

According to Voznesensky, after suffering a coronavirus infection, the virus in small concentrations can be detected by PCR for several more weeks.

In addition, the patient may have residual symptoms of the disease during this time, such as weakness, sweating, mild fever, malaise, lack of smell and decreased taste buds, the doctor added.

Earlier that day, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that a complication after COVID-19 could be damage to vision and hearing.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.