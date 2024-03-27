Vivid dreams can arise for various reasons, in particular, when consuming certain foods, neurologist Gemotest, candidate of medical sciences Ekaterina Demyanovskaya told Izvestia on March 26.

“Vivid, intense dreams can occur during periods of intense emotional overload, stress, or major life changes. Sometimes vivid dreams come from taking certain medications or certain foods (bananas, chocolate, coffee, meat products, alcohol), which affect brain activity during the REM sleep phase,” Demyanovskaya said.

In addition, as the doctor noted, dreams may become more frequent and expressive as a result of improving the daily routine or creating favorable conditions in the bedroom. These changes help the body rest better and go through full sleep cycles, including adequate amounts of REM sleep.

As for dreams in general, she says it's normal to have them every night. This is an “unprecedented combination of past impressions,” a natural component of sleep that is most active in the REM phase. Dreams help the brain process emotions, consolidate memories, and reinforce learned knowledge.

However, frequent nightmares or dreams that cause extreme discomfort may indicate psychological problems such as anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If the content of dreams is disturbing, it is important to consult a psychotherapist and analyze what events or circumstances may have caused such changes. The doctor will conduct an examination and select a way to alleviate the situation – this could be a course of psychotherapy, self-help techniques (meditation, breathing exercises), in some cases, medication may be required,” the doctor advised.

