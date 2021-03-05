ENT doctor, candidate of medical sciences Vladimir Zaitsev told the Russians how to properly treat a runny nose. Reported by radio Sputnik.

The specialist advised not to resort primarily to vasoconstrictor drops, since they are addictive. If the nose is heavily stuffed up, it is better to use baby drops, in which the concentration of the medicine is two times lower. At the same time, Zaitsev drew attention to the fact that such drugs do not work immediately.

When self-treatment of a common cold, a certain sequence of actions should be followed. If the mucus in the nose is very viscous, you can use mucolytics – sprays or drops that thin it. After that, you need to rinse your nose with saline solution. Then it is important to spray a water-based antiseptic into your nose. In the end, Zaitsev recommends using drops with peach, apricot or other oils, as well as using a drug with a decongestant effect.

If the runny nose does not go away within a week, and the discharge from the nose becomes more, they turn green, thicken, begin to press on the cheeks, you should consult a doctor. “Acute rhinitis can turn into acute sinusitis, inflammation of the maxillary sinuses,” ENT warned.

