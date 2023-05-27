For nosebleeds, ice or other items from the freezer can be used. About this on May 26 in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru” said Anastasia Popovich, an endocrinologist and expert at the open lecture hall on diabetes mellitus Dia Talks.

She mentioned the popular misconception that during a nosebleed, you need to tilt your head back and plug your nostril with cotton. The specialist called this method not the most correct, because in this case, the blood drains into the nasopharynx and enters the esophagus, which can cause nausea.

The doctor noted that this method will also not help lower blood pressure. She advised to follow a different algorithm.

“First you need to gently blow your nose to remove the already coagulated blood. Then you need to pinch the soft part of the nose, sit up straight and tilt your head slightly forward. This is what will lower blood pressure and help reduce bleeding, as well as avoid nausea, ”said Popovich.

The expert recommended seeking medical attention if the bleeding is massive and does not stop after 15 minutes or there are breathing problems.

The endocrinologist said that it is important to understand the causes of bleeding. Among the main ones, she named extremely dry air, colds or allergies, severe blowing of the nose, finger manipulations and nasal injuries. Especially severe bleeding occurs in patients with high blood pressure.

The specialist added that nosebleeds can also be caused by medication.

“In patients with type 2 diabetes, bleeding may be associated with metforfin. This drug affects platelets in the blood, which stop working properly. Other medications that increase the chance of bleeding include blood thinners and nasal sprays,” Popovich said.

According to her, analgin, ibuprofen and aspirin can also cause bleeding.

The doctor concluded that you should blow your nose less often or do it gently, without using traumatic hard wipes.

