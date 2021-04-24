How to create the right conditions for sleep, so as not to experience health problems, said on Saturday, April 24, therapist Andrei Zvonkov.

According to the specialist, the ailments after sleep are influenced, in particular, by the air in the room. Ideally, the temperature should be between 18 and 22 degrees, the room needs to be well ventilated, and even better, to ensure the circulation of fresh air and open the window.

At the same time, the doctor warned that hypothermia may be a problem, and to avoid it, you should sleep under a blanket.

Another problem that many do not even suspect is dehydration, Zvonkov pointed out. Therefore, it is better to sleep covered with a blanket or at least a sheet.

“This is necessary in order to create a certain microclimate. If you sleep even without a sheet, then air circulation increases the evaporative capacity, water leaves the body and dehydration occurs. A blanket or sheet reduces the movement of air above the skin, and not much fluid is lost, “the doctor said in an interview with radio. Sputnik…

