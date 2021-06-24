Some drugs, when taken in hot weather, can cause severe swelling. This was announced on Wednesday, June 23rd, by cardiologist Anna Korenevich on her YouTube channel.

“I would like to say for those who constantly take medications, in particular, calcium channel blockers. Sometimes in this heat, pronounced swelling can occur, ”the doctor said.

According to her, there is no need to be afraid of this, but it is better to change the drug to another.

In addition, Korenevich advised in hot weather to try to move along the street in the shade, not to be in the sun, and also try to leave the house in the morning or evening, when it is not so hot.

Nutritionist Arina Skoromnaya reported on June 23 that at normal air temperatures, a person is recommended to drink about 2 liters of water a day on average. At 30-degree heat, this rate changes.

“In such a situation, you can and should drink more. But this should be done in small portions. A large volume of water can create unnecessary stress on the kidneys, ”Skoromnaya said.

She recommended taking a few sips of water every time you feel thirsty.