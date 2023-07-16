Cardiologist Vyacheslav Koliev said that playing sports can slow down the aging process

Candidate of Medical Sciences, cardiologist Vyacheslav Koliev spoke about an affordable way to look younger. His words lead RIAMO.

The doctor said that playing sports is very important for the elderly. Koliev stressed that physical activity helps to strengthen muscles, bone tissue, reduce the likelihood of falls, injuries, slow down the aging process and increase everyday independence. According to him, a year of regular training can help you look 10-15 years younger.

First of all, attention should be paid to the duration of classes in order to use up as many calories as possible. Koliev clarified that the consumption of energy from the reserves of adipose tissue begins after 30 minutes of walking, swimming or cycling.

