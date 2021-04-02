Doctor Irina Dobretsova said that after suffering a coronavirus, it is best to go to breathe the mountain air.

“Staying for three to seven days in some sanatorium or in the mountains of Sochi – nothing better than that. Today there is a program of rehabilitation treatment, “she said. website 360tv.ru on Friday, April 2.

In particular, you can go on vacation to the treatment and rehabilitation center of the Ministry of Health. According to Dobretsova, there are salt rooms and other developments for those who have had an infection.

Also, for recovery and relaxation, you can go out of town for three days and rely on the biological clock: get up at sunrise and go to bed with sunset, completely abandon gadgets.

“If you do this for three days, then you can quite overcome your chronic fatigue, renew, strengthen your immunity and improve your mood,” she said.

On March 31, otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev told how to independently regain the sense of smell after suffering a coronavirus. He recommended that you buy a small bottle of basil essential oil from special aroma parlors and take a few breaths three to four times a day.