It seemed to be just shortness of breath, the doctor initially thought it was the flu. But 10-year-old Conor turned out to have a tumor the size of a football. He died four hours after the diagnosis, on New Year's Day. “Nothing has been the same since,” says his father, who is still very sad about the death of his funny and cuddly son.

