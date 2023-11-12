On November 12, therapist Lyudmila Lapa told how to survive a magnetic storm.

In conversation with RT she noted that magnetic storms can put stress on blood vessels. Accordingly, people with vascular problems feel them.

As Lapa pointed out, the main thing is to follow the doctor’s orders. During magnetic storms, it is necessary to control pressure and oxygen filling of the blood and head.

According to the doctor, during periods of magnetic storms, uncontrolled “constriction and expansion” of blood vessels occurs. Therefore, you need to monitor your well-being. The paw recommended resting more, stressing yourself less, eating right, walking and thinning the blood.

The day before it was reported that a G1 level magnetic storm was expected on the night of November 12. The phenomenon is predicted to be short-lived. On November 12, in the afternoon, the intensity of disturbances will decrease.

On September 27, cardiologist Andrei Kondrakhin advised people with diseases to take care of themselves during magnetic storms. According to him, certain natural phenomena affect people who have cardiac or kidney diseases. At such times, you should avoid physical activity, limit the consumption of alcohol, coffee, not smoke, and also go to bed earlier.