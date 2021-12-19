Dermatologist, trichologist Yulia Gallyamova on Sunday, December 19, told how to care for hair in severe frosts.

“The only way is to hide them under a hat. You will no longer be able to protect them from external influences. Naturally, balms, masks “, – leads the TV channel”Star»The words of Gallyamova.

In addition, the specialist said that dry shampoos in winter can be used subject to individual tolerance.

“Not everyone tolerates them for the same reason. Everyone has an individual amount of sebum secreted. If there is too much of it and you dry shampoo there, then, accordingly, irritation may occur. If you tolerate it, you can, of course, use dry shampoo, ”the doctor added.

Earlier that day, dermatovenerologist Gilyana Sangadzhieva said that the allergy to cold may be associated with a genetic predisposition. According to her, this factor is the cause of allergy to low temperatures in about 5% of cases. As a result, a person may develop a rash and itchy skin.

In addition, an allergic reaction to cold can be caused by diseases such as syphilis, hepatitis C, infectious mononucleosis, systemic vasculitis, malignant neoplasms and liver pathologies, the doctor said.

On December 9, cosmetologist, dermatologist Olga Andriyanova told Izvestia that exposure to low temperatures, especially for a long time, is harmful to the skin as well as strong sun.

The expert noted that after a ski trip, many have a healthy glow and an excellent complexion. But often patients with dermatological diseases (such as rosacea and rosacea), severe hypothermia is harmful. The vessels are even more damaged, and new telangiectasias (persistent dilation of small vessels) appear.