Infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said on March 15 that in order to quickly restore concentration and attention, those who have had COVID-19 should observe the daily regimen, walk more and take supplements as prescribed by the doctor.

Timakov noted that it is impossible to completely avoid the loss of concentration after COVID-19, since the infection affects not only the lungs, but also the nervous system, and also disrupts the blood supply to the cerebral cortex.

“(Coronavirus. – Ed.) Affects the transmission of a nerve impulse, partially destroys proteins that are required for the full functioning of the nervous system, causes a syndrome of chronic fatigue, fatigue, changes the mental state, resulting in various psychoses, aggressiveness. That is, the virus has neurological consequences, ”Timakov told the publication “Sight”…

The infectious disease doctor said that getting rid of the consequences of the disease can only be done with a quick treatment of COVID-19 and adhere to the recovery course. The specialist also recommended observing the daily regimen, eating right and not forgetting about physical activity.

“Those who have been ill need to take non-pharmacological medications as prescribed by a doctor, for example, those that improve blood flow and restore the functioning of the nervous system. And the main role in the recovery process is endurance and self-organization, ”the doctor added.

Earlier that day, doctor and TV presenter Yevgeny Komarovsky also announced the need for physical activity to recover from the coronavirus. In addition, the physician warned that the recovery process from illness can take several months.

On March 14, the medical director of the Helix laboratory service Dmitry Denisov recommended that all those who have had coronavirus regularly monitor health indicators, even if the infection has passed without complications.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.