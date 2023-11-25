Annual seasonal influenza epidemics usually occur in the autumn-winter period, but we can encounter adenovirus and rhinovirus infections all year round. About this on November 26 “Gazeta.Ru” told BestDoctor therapist Daria Miftakhova.

Miftakhova emphasized that the epidemiological situation in terms of morbidity is mainly children – 64%.

“If we talk about the structure of ARVI itself, then it is a mix of pathogens, which includes various viral infections, usually accompanied by a bacterial pathogen. <…> ARVI remains an uncontrolled infection due to a wide range of pathogens (more than 200), high contagiousness (infectiousness), lack of vaccine prophylaxis for most of them and the development of drug resistance,” she said.

The doctor explained that maintaining anti-infective activity in modern life is quite difficult due to the huge number of factors that affect mucosal immunity, weakening protective functions.

These factors include stress, poor nutrition, decreased muscle mass due to low physical activity, bad habits, and uncontrolled chronic diseases, Miftakhova noted.

“We are constantly in contact with viral agents, but with an adequate immune response, the disease does not form. The mucosal immune system (mucosal immunity) is the main arena of the inflammatory process during a viral infection,” the doctor added.

The doctor emphasized that the simplest protective measures turn out to be highly effective from the standpoint of evidence-based medicine. You just need to maintain personal hygiene, wash your hands more often, ventilate the room and carry out wet cleaning.

“Exercise regularly, including strength training, and ensure you get plenty of rest and good sleep,” she shared.

It is recommended to consume a sufficient amount of protein and pay attention to it, and not to the consumption of vitamin C, Miftakhova concluded.

Earlier, on November 25, Candidate of Medical Sciences, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov warned about an increased risk of getting sick due to hypothermia. He noted that colds do not occur in humans due to hypothermia. However, this may be the primary trigger to which the infection is attached. According to the immunologist, due to changes in tissue resistance, tissue resistance decreases and infections settle on more favorable soil.