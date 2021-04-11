Spring warming marks the activation of ticks, a number of preventive measures must be taken to protect against them, but in case of a bite it is better to seek medical help, said Nikolai Doldo, therapist, head of the therapeutic department of the Russian Railways Medicine Center on April 11.

The expert recalled that when choosing clothes for a forest walk, preference should be given to light-colored clothes with long sleeves with elastic bands and a hood, pants must be tucked into socks, and the clothes must be additionally treated with insect repellants, RIA Novosti reports.

The doctor also recommended examining clothes and certain parts of the body – neck, armpits, groin, ears – every 15 minutes, and upon returning to conduct a more thorough examination of the body.

At the same time, Doldo emphasized that vaccination is the most effective protection against tick-borne encephalitis.

If the tick still bites, you need to seek help from the emergency room or clinic, but if this is not possible, carefully remove the insect yourself. In this case, you cannot squeeze or pull the tick body, and after removing it, the skin must be treated with tincture of iodine or alcohol.

“Once the tick is removed, you can store it for infestation testing. To do this, place it in a small glass bottle with a tight lid and put a cotton swab slightly moistened with water there. Close the bottle with a lid and store it in the refrigerator until it is transported to the laboratory, ”the doctor said.

Earlier, on April 1, Rospotrebnadzor reported that this year 181 Russians have already suffered from tick bites, including 81 children, which is 11 times less than in the same period last year.

Moreover, the first cases were recorded back in January – in the Rostov, Kaliningrad and Astrakhan regions, the republics of Kalmykia, Adygea, Crimea, Dagestan, Stavropol and Krasnodar regions.