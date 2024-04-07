Seasonal allergies in the spring are associated with active flowering of trees, cereals and weeds. This process is accompanied by a large amount of pollen, which becomes the main allergen during this period. She also gave the name to this type of allergy – hay fever. On April 7, Vera Serezhina, an expert at the LabQuest medical company, told Izvestia what to do during the period of seasonal allergies.

According to the expert, the development of allergic reactions is a complex and complex process in which genetic factors play an important role. Often several generations in a family are allergic.

“It was found that several genes are related to allergy manifestations, including TLR1, STAT6 and ADAD1. Changes in the nucleotide sequence in these genes increase the risk of developing allergies. Genetic predisposition does not mean that the disease will definitely manifest itself, but it does increase the chance. It is impossible to predict the exact moment of gene activation, but chronic diseases or stress factors usually become the catalyst. In the spring, even an adult who has never suffered from allergies before may begin to sneeze. In addition, throughout life, an allergy sufferer often develops polysensitization – this is an expansion of sensitivity to a larger number of allergens. In this case, allergy symptoms may intensify and appear not only during hay fever season,” she said.

To accurately study the causes of this condition, a special laboratory test, such as a complex allergy chip, is necessary, Serezhina said. This is a patient’s personal allergy passport, which helps identify sensitivity to 300 allergens and molecules. In addition, the study allows us to identify cross-allergens – substances that have an amino acid composition similar to the main allergen. For example, for birch, whose peak flowering occurs in spring, cross allergens are carrots, potatoes, apples, plums and celery. Based on these data, the doctor will determine the risk of developing severe manifestations of allergies and offer treatment options, not only with the help of antihistamines.

“Any allergy sufferer needs to take basic precautions. It is worth removing all “dust collectors” from the house, such as carpets and heavy curtains, and also carrying out wet cleaning daily. If you don’t have an air conditioner at home, then you should think about buying one – the filters installed in them will help ensure the flow of fresh air into the room without the need to open the windows. In addition, it is better to avoid being outside in the first half of the day – from 4–5 a.m. until lunchtime, the concentration of pollen in the air is maximum. Windy, sunny days are also dangerous. If you can’t leave the house, you need to arm yourself with sunglasses and a medical mask. When you get home, you need to wash your face and rinse out your sinuses, or even better, take a shower. It is better to immediately wash or brush clothes that an allergic person wore outside,” the expert said.

It is also necessary to minimize the likelihood of encountering an allergen. You should refrain from traveling to the forest and outside the city, and also avoid any places where this allergen is present. For example, if a person is allergic to lilacs, then taking a shortcut through the park where they grow is a bad idea, Serezhina concluded.

On April 4, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok told allergy sufferers how to protect themselves from “pollen storms” in the spring. The doctor urged the use of meteorological sites and maps, where there is an “allergies” tab with a forecast for the next three to four days,