Not eating all day before the New Year’s feast is a categorically wrong decision and can lead to overeating – one of the main problems during the New Year’s celebration. On December 6, Daria Rusanova, a doctor and nutritionist at Novabiom, spoke about how to avoid this.

“A long break in meals and severe hunger contribute to overeating. Traditionally, it is customary for us to set a table that is bursting with dishes. This is a great temptation, which is difficult for even strong-willed people to resist,” said the specialist “Gazeta.Ru“

According to her, the manifestations of overeating, among other things, are discomfort, decreased general and brain activity, and drowsiness. This occurs due to an increase in blood flow to the digestive organs, as a result of which the brain and other organs receive less of it.

“As a result, nervous and intellectual processes are inhibited. In addition, overeating often causes bloating and problems digesting food. And then the holiday will be completely ruined,” Rusanova added.

At the same time, the brain sends satiety signals to the body, but not everyone is able to clearly recognize them. This is especially difficult to do if a person was very hungry before eating.

“If you have a desire to unbutton a button on your clothes or start to feel sleepy, this means that you have already overeaten, you should have stopped much earlier,” the doctor added.

Another way to determine satiety is the intensity of use of cutlery. So, during hunger, a person intensively absorbs food, which means he quickly works with a spoon or fork, and when saturation occurs, the movements slow down.

“The taste of the food will also be an indicator. In the first moments we feel its bright, rich taste, when it dulls – this is also a signal. Another signal is when conversations start at the table. When a person is full, his mood improves, he unconsciously begins to talk to his neighbors,” Rusanova noted.

She also emphasized that if a person could not resist and ate more than he should, then first of all it is necessary to stop further drinking alcohol, as it provokes even greater overeating.

“It’s better to get up, go outside and walk for 20-30 minutes. This will speed up metabolic processes and help the body digest food faster. But it is better to avoid active physical activity after overeating,” the doctor added.

Earlier, on November 22, narcologist Vasily Shurov said that during a feast, complete abstinence from alcoholic beverages will help minimize the damage to the body from alcohol. However, if this option is not suitable, then you must refrain from drinking alcohol on an empty stomach and do not refuse carbonated alcohol.