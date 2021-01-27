Physician-therapist of the highest category Lyudmila Lapa advised those who had been ill with coronavirus not to rush to return to an active lifestyle. The specialist spoke on this topic in an interview with the TV channel “Moscow 24” Wednesday, January 27th.

A negative coronavirus test does not mean complete recovery, according to the doctor. In many patients, after the illness, respiratory system disorders are observed, someone suffers from the heart or kidneys.

In this regard, as Lapa advised, it is necessary to see a doctor to recover from the coronavirus. Physicians can prescribe appropriate treatment for the patient.

“It can be immunocorrection, the appointment of vitamin complexes, and supportive therapy for the liver – the main immune organ,” the specialist explained.

In addition, patients themselves must help the body to stop. As the doctor clarified, first of all, it is necessary to maintain a healthy sleep – to devote at least eight hours to it, and also to adhere to a healthy diet.

“The third and most important is detoxification measures: drink sorbents, for example. It is necessary to improve the work of the gastrointestinal tract, because it is our immunity, which must be helped to restore, ”Lapa noted.

The recovery, according to the doctor, will take about two to three weeks. After that, patients can gradually return to normal life.

Earlier on the same day, ophthalmologist, doctor of medical sciences Tatyana Shilova said that people who have had coronavirus infection in moderate and severe forms may have reduced visual acuity.