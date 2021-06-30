The category of patients infected with coronavirus can carry the disease in the so-called fulminant form – a variation of the course of the disease when a person “burns out uncontrollably” and therapeutic methods cannot resist the problem. On Wednesday, June 30, the Russian infectious disease doctor of the First St. Petersburg Medical University named after I.I. Pavlova Oksana Stanevich.

According to her, patients definitely have some kind of genetic predisposition to various types of the disease, including a severe form of the disease.

“Patients of all ages can have a mild form of covid and an acute course, which we call fulminant, when a person burns out uncontrollably. And no means, no therapeutic approaches to treatment have any effect on them. Moreover, some people simply do not have any objective visible prerequisites for severe outcomes, “the specialist said in her commentary”Lenta.ru“.

Stanevich suggested that this form of the disease may be associated with specific or non-specific immunity.

The doctor also noted that it is impossible to predict the development of coronavirus infection in a particular patient, and it is against the backdrop of such uncertainty that vaccinations should be carried out: “so as not to get sick and not to play Russian roulette.”

The day before, on June 29, scientists said that COVID-19 has the ability to enter the cells of the human body using new pathways using alternative receptors, and not the classic ACE2, which may presumably be due to the need for the virus to constantly search for new ways to enter cells. As virologist Sergei Netesov noted, an alternative receptor for the penetration of infection into the body is a well-known fact with a lack of features. Discussing the opposition of existing vaccines to the new abilities of the coronavirus, the expert explained that the drugs will provide protection against types of infection, but to a lesser extent.