Pharmacy employees often offer to buy an analogue instead of a specific drug recommended by a doctor. Is it possible to listen to such advice, said the therapist Alexei Khukhrev.

According to him, it is profitable for a pharmacist to sell either more drugs, or a more expensive drug with the same active ingredient.

“You came to the pharmacy for something specific, but they may try to sell you something else for a stock and offer advice on the choice of drugs,” – leads the radio Sputnik Khukhrev’s words on May 25.

However, the specialist is sure that you should not trust the advice of a pharmacist more than the prescriptions of your doctor.

“He may not know what thoughts the doctor was guided by when prescribing a particular medicine. When a pharmacist offers analogs, he can offer a completely different meaning. I have the following opinion: it is in the patient’s interests to take what the doctor ordered, ”said Khukhrev.

The exception, he said, is when it is offered to buy generic drugs (direct analogues of any medicine). The generics contain the same active ingredient and in the same amount as the original. They have the same international non-proprietary name (INN) as the “reference” drug, but they may have different trade names.

Going to the pharmacy, the doctor advises you to inquire in advance what generics are in the medicine you need. Khukhrev noted that in order to find them, the patient must look on the Internet for the chemical name of the active substance of the desired medicine. If everything coincided in composition and in the country of production, then the drug can be bought and taken, he concluded.

In March, the Sber Eapteka service announced that chlorhexidine, disposable masks and paracetamol were the top-selling drugs and medical products in 2020. In addition, drugstore customers were actively purchasing sprays “Naftizin”, “Snoop” and drops “Corvalol”.