Recovery after quitting smoking can take anywhere from a few months to a year or more. This was announced to Izvestiya on January 21 by Vyacheslav Svetlakov, a general practitioner of the 1st category, a pulmonologist at the SM-Clinic.

“For a long time it was believed that the lungs were incapable of recovery after smoking cessation. However, recent research shows that this is not the case. Research scientists show that up to 40% of lung cells are capable of recovery. However, it depends on the length of smoking, the number of cigarettes smoked and the extent of lung damage,” he said.

According to the specialist, cigarette smoke contains a large amount of harmful substances (more than 5 thousand), including acids, metals and radioactive substances, as well as a huge amount of soot particles.

“These factors cause damage to the airway cilia. And then the destruction of lung tissue, impaired airway patency, which in the future leads to the development of respiratory failure and death. Also, substances contained in cigarette smoke cause mutations in cells, which can lead to the development of cancer,” Svetlakov said.

In addition, tobacco smoke adversely affects the cardiovascular, reproductive systems, skin, and intestines. Significantly increases the risk of acute cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke).

Recovery after smoking cessation is gradual, but after a day, the normalization of the functions of the circulatory system begins, after a few days, the processes of improvement in the respiratory system, the functions of the gastrointestinal tract begin, the doctor said.

“The sensitivity of the intestinal receptors is restored, the normal structure of the mucous membranes; after a few months, the structure of the epithelium and the condition of the skin improve,” Svetlakov said.

As the specialist said, the restoration of functional disorders of the bronchopulmonary system takes a longer time. When quitting smoking, volume and speed indicators increase, manifestations of broncho-obstructive syndrome decrease.

“The risks of developing heart attacks, strokes and oncological diseases decrease only after a year. It will take at least a year to restore the reproductive system. Despite this, there is still a high risk of cancer, due to the fact that mutated cells cannot be corrected and restored, ”the doctor concluded.

In November, Diana Lobanova, a medical psychologist at the SM-Clinic, in an interview with Izvestia, gave advice, how to get rid of a bad habit, and told how smoking affects the psyche. She advised to write down on a piece of paper what a person is ready to do in order to quit, and slowly go towards the goal.