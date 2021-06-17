To improve health by sunbathing, an adult needs to spend up to 20 minutes a day in the sun. And prevention should start from five minutes, said Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance primary health care specialist at the Moscow Department of Health. RIA News …

“The sun promotes the production of vitamin D, which is important for the body. Therefore, it is good to be in the sun. The main thing is not to overdo it, so as not to get heatstroke and not get burned. In order to strengthen health with sunbathing, an adult needs 15-20 minutes a day, and should start with five minutes. If you are relaxing on the sea, be sure to spend the rest of the time under an awning, ”Tyazhelnikov explained.

It is harmful to be in the open sun during the hottest hours; it is better to choose morning and evening time for walking. Clothes on hot days should be chosen in light colors, and summer hats should be worn on the head, the doctor added.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned of anomalous heat approaching Central Russia. On Saturday, you should expect up to +32 degrees. A dermatologist told how to achieve a safe and beautiful tan and what rules must be followed during a beach holiday.