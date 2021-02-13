It is impossible to exclude the risk of a new pandemic by one hundred percent, because COVID-19 continues to change, said Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections. His words convey RIA News…

“New viruses may appear, since their evolution is not subject to humans, for now, at least. Just like the current coronavirus appeared, ”said the specialist. At the same time, he noted that at present the probability of a new, more threatening strain of coronavirus is very small.

“If he [вирусу] it will be useful as a species, it will begin to multiply in the same way as the current coronavirus began its march across the planet, ”Zhemchugov said.

Earlier, infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov warned of the risk of a new wave of coronavirus in Russia if the restrictions imposed against the backdrop of the pandemic are prematurely weakened. He is also confident that the spring outbreak of coronavirus is expected in the country anyway, and it will happen in mid-April.