Doctor-therapist of the highest category, toxicologist Alexey Vodovozov told how to properly care for reusable masks, and in what cases they can harm.

According to the specialist, fabric masks must be washed regularly, paying attention to the material from which they are made. Ideally, they should be machine washed, dried and ironed. Therefore, it is desirable that the masks can withstand repeated washing.

“If the mask is with rhinestones, something else, it will be beautiful and wonderful, but completely unsuitable for repeated wear and processing, so here you need to find a balance between utility and beauty. Jewelry can be made removable and attached when you put on a mask, “- quoted by his radio Sputnik Sunday, February 7th.

Vodovozov warned that it could be unsafe to treat masks with disinfectants, including alcohol, as a person could inhale harmful fumes.

In order not to get involved with long-term treatment, instead of cloth masks, you can use second class respirators, which are also effective and safe.

“They are now multi-colored, including with prints, and are already quite sane money, especially if you take wholesale of 20-50 pieces: the cost falls below 100 rubles and approaches 50,” Vodovozov said.

