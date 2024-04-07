A failure in the body's ability to adapt to changing weather conditions is called weather dependence, which is characterized by changes in well-being depending on the weather. It can manifest itself with vascular dystonia, with various chronic diseases and old injuries, Andrey Ryabkov, a therapist at the online health management service Budu, said on April 8.

“Weather sensitivity manifests itself in the form of deterioration of health, cephalalgia, changes in blood pressure, shortness of breath, autonomic dysfunction, dizziness, muscle pain or joint pain,” he listed in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru”.

Ryabkov explained that a third of the country’s population faces this condition. To reduce symptoms, weather-sensitive people should avoid visiting countries with a different climate from their home climate. Staying there can become a trigger for the development of acute diseases or complications of chronic ones, he added.

“Besides, [метеозависимым необходимо] train blood vessels, spend as much time as possible in the fresh air, maintain physical activity, eat a balanced diet and generally try to lead a healthy lifestyle,” the therapist concluded.

On February 6, general practitioner Ekaterina Andreeva advised weather-dependent people to avoid stress and physical activity. According to her, during periods of low atmospheric pressure, people with cardiovascular diseases are primarily at risk.

In November 2023, Dzerassa Khodova, a cardiologist at the family clinic of the Central Clinical Hospital “RZD-Medicine”, told Izvestia that people with diagnosed hypertension in difficult weather conditions should avoid physical and emotional fatigue, exclude salty, spicy, spicy and fatty foods, coffee and caffeinated drinks.