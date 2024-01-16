Not every lard can be considered beneficial for human health. She spoke about this on Wednesday, January 17, in a conversation with radio Sputnik nutritionist, gastroenterologist Tatyana Zharovskaya.

“Lard is one of the leaders in arachidonic acid content. It is a polyunsaturated fatty acid that is very valuable for cell membranes, especially liver cell membranes,” she noted.

In addition, Zharovskaya pointed out that low-quality lard, which ends up on the shelves after the producer has raised pigs on hormones and antibiotics, can cause serious damage to health. Therefore, according to the doctor, the best solution would be to buy farm lard from an already trusted manufacturer.

The expert also emphasized that smoked products should be avoided, as well as the use of frozen or melted lard.

“If lard has been exposed to air for a long time, heat-treated, defrosted and frozen, this fat becomes oxidized and dangerous,” she explained.

The day before, January 16, Candidate of Medical Sciences, endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova spoke about the dangerous side of consuming bone broth. As Pavlova noted, long-term consumption of bone broth can lead to serious health problems. According to her, people with gout and urolithiasis, as well as a tendency to hypertension, are primarily at risk. In addition, she says, bone broth can lead to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and even sex hormone deficiency.