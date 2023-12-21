Different nations age differently; in Russia, the deformational-edematous type of aging predominates. About this on December 21 in an interview “Gazeta.Ru” said cosmetologist, dermatologist at the aesthetic medicine clinic “Time of Beauty” Irina Barabanova.

With this type of aging, the eyelids, cheekbones, areas of the lower jaw and jowls sag over time, nasolabial folds become more noticeable, and the so-called wrinkles of sadness descend from the corners of the mouth to the chin. The amount of subcutaneous fat and soft tissue also increases. Because of these changes, the face looks tired, swelling appears, and the oval of the face becomes swollen.

However, the doctor noted that cosmetologists today have a sufficient number of ways and means to cope with the consequences of such aging, for example, exposure to focused ultrasound and radio waves. For the proper effect, it is enough to use them once a year.

In addition, it is necessary to turn to collagen-stimulating drugs. Thus, to correct hypertonicity of facial muscles, which is characteristic of the Russian type of aging, botulinum toxin injections are suitable.

“If we talk about improving the quality of the skin, then such procedures as biorevitalization, bioreparation, as well as light (hardware) techniques are perfect for this,” added the cosmetologist.

