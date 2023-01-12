A psychiatrist-narcologist of the highest qualification category, head of the clinical branch of the Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Narcology Valentin Skryabin spoke about the long-term consequences of excessive drinking on New Year’s Eve.

In conversation with the city news agency “Moscow” on Thursday, January 12, the specialist noted that if you abuse alcoholic beverages on a holiday, there is a risk of feeling absent-mindedness and decreased attention over the next 1.5 months.

According to Scriabin, these consequences are due to the effect of alcohol on the neurochemical processes of the brain.

“Moreover, in 2019, a study by Spanish scientists was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, showing that alcohol continues to harm the brain even after quitting. As it turned out, even after the study participants stopped drinking alcohol, they still had pathological changes in the white matter of the brain for six weeks, ”said the doctor.

He added that the changes affect mainly the frontal lobe of the brain, where the centers responsible for conscious movements, the ability to write and speak, and the right hemisphere are located.

The doctor also told about how to get rid of the consequences of the stormy holidays. According to him, you should restore sleep patterns and stop drinking alcohol as soon as possible. “Moscow 24”. Scriabin stressed that “the permissible dose of alcohol is zero.”

On January 11, psychiatrist Yevgeny Kulgavchuk spoke about the three stages of alcoholism. According to him, it is best to worry about alcohol addiction before the first stage, which is accompanied by a person waiting for the end of the working week to “relax” and looking for reasons to drink. The second stage is characterized by “binge drinking”, and the third – intoxication even from minimal doses of alcohol. He advised learning to enjoy life without psychoactive substances, remembering that alcohol is a strong drug, the channel notes. “360”.

On January 10, doctor, sports nutritionist and nutritionist Anton Brykin gave advice on normalizing lifestyle after the New Year holidays. In conversation with RT the specialist advised to adjust the diet, add physical activity, fall asleep before 23:00, and also drink enough water.

In December, dietitian Tatyana Zaletova advised to give up alcoholic cocktails and carbonated drinks at the festival in favor of dry wine. According to her, a couple of glasses of dry wine is considered a relatively safe dose of alcohol. According to her, the weak harm to health that dry wine causes is due to the low calorie content of the product, as well as the relatively low percentage of ethyl alcohol in the drink, the channel notes. “Star”.

Due to the fact that carbonated alcoholic beverages cause increased harm to the body, the nutritionist recommended refraining from champagne or limiting it to just one glass.

Also in December, Katherine Carney, a doctor at the Delamere Rehabilitation Clinic, said that giving up alcohol for a month would stabilize blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The beneficial effect will be noticeable not only for physical health, but also for psychological.