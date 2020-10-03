Anatoly Severny, President of the Association of Child Psychiatrists and Psychologists, told Ura.ru about the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the psyche of children.

The doctor explained that children do not react to events in the world, but to the opinions of people from their immediate environment. For example, a child may develop a pathological fear if his relatives repeated that everyone would die from the coronavirus or generally did not adequately respond to a pandemic.

In addition, the specialist continued, self-isolation can also affect children, since there are types of activities that are not suitable for online activities, in particular, sports or creative activities, which “can greatly impoverish childhood.” Yet children experience isolation in different ways. For those who do not have enough communication and want to walk, it weighs down, others, on the contrary, are very happy with the quarantine.

Earlier, psychiatrist Yevgeny Fomin called Russians a universal “pill” for the prevention of depression and anxiety. He advised to go in for any sport of your choice. He added that when a person “loads the muscles”, they later feel better.