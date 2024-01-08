Processed cheese is convenient to use as an ingredient for preparing various dishes, but it can only be consumed in limited quantities. About this on January 8 in a radio interview Sputnik said nutritionist, nutritionist, therapist, member of the Russian Union of Nutritionists, Dieticians and Food Industry Specialists Alexandra Razarenova.

She added that this product contains a large number of unnatural components and is not as healthy as regular cheese. Processed cheese has a softer and more plastic consistency than natural cheese, so it is often used for filling in the preparation of sandwiches, sauces and other dishes. But ordinary cheese, the expert continued, is made from milk, while processed cheese is made from natural cheese.

“Processed cheese is a low-price product; its specific texture and taste are given by various additives, which are not always healthy. These are emulsifiers, dyes, flavors, flavor enhancers, stabilizers and preservatives. Very often, trans fats are used in the production of processed cheese,” Razarenova warned.

The nutritionist said that excessive consumption of processed cheese can lead to negative consequences, since this product, due to the large number of additives, contains a lot of salt, fats and preservatives, unlike regular ones. Therefore, if you abuse the addition of this cheese to your diet, then negative reactions will appear on the body.

“Excessive amounts of processed cheese in the diet can lead to high blood cholesterol, obesity, and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Additives in processed cheese may also cause allergic reactions in some people,” the doctor said.

Processed cheese should not be perceived as an alternative to natural cheese, however, this product can be added to the diet in small quantities, she continued, adding that it is important to buy high-quality processed cheese that does not contain trans fats. As a substitute for processed cheese, you can consider cottage cheese or cashew cheese.

“Healthy people are advised to consume no more than one to two teaspoons of processed cheese per day. But if you have any diseases or dietary restrictions, you should consult a doctor to receive individual advice,” Razarenova concluded.

