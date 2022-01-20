Nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg told what influences the process of gaining or losing weight.

Often people who cannot lose weight attribute this to a slow metabolism. However, according to the expert, first of all, you need to take into account energy consumption.

“Losing weight is easier for people who have a high energy consumption… These are the properties of mostly young, muscular, psychologically open people who like to move a lot, spend time outdoors, on the move. Such people usually do not differ in fullness, ”Ginsburg said in an interview with radio Sputnik.

You can stimulate metabolism with the help of proper sleep, as well as motor activity. In addition, massage water treatments, such as a light contrast shower, will help.

The specialist called the words “about a wide bone” a myth. He explained that “the mass of bone tissue is adequate for muscle development, adequate for the total body weight.”

“Very often a person is “led” by some numbers. For example, a girl weighs 70 kg, looks great, but I read that with her height she should weigh 65, and exhaustion begins. She tries not to eat, refuses everything, breaks down, complains to everyone … Weight is not passport data, except for you, no one knows how much you weigh until you say it yourself, and by and large it does not interest anyone, ”- Ginzburg said.

On December 15, Elizabeth Lowden, a physician at the American Center for Metabolic Health and Weight Loss, said that most often belly fat occurs due to a low metabolism. If you solve the problem with metabolism, you will get rid of excess weight forever.