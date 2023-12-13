Viral diseases, including ARVI and influenza, are transmitted by airborne droplets. Therefore, wearing a mask reduces the risk of infection, Yulia Mironova, a therapist at the BestDoctor group of companies, told Izvestia on December 14,

As the doctor noted, when an infected person breathes, sneezes, or coughs, they release a virus that easily spreads in the air and lands on objects, from the surface of which it can reach another person through their hands.

“The effectiveness of protection when wearing masks is, of course, not one hundred percent – it reduces the risk of the disease, but does not completely protect against it. The effect also depends on the material of the mask itself: multi-layer, finely woven products provide greater protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95 masks provide even greater protection, and N95-type respirators provide the highest level of protection,” Mironova said.

According to her, the issue of wearing masks, first and foremost, is a matter of protecting public health.

“A mask best retains viruses if it is worn by a person who is already sick and actively shedding the virus, since the mask reduces the area of ​​spread of the virus when sneezing and coughing. It is also important to wear a mask because shedding of the virus begins a day before the first symptoms and an apparently healthy person can actively spread it to others, among whom may be the elderly, infants, people who, for medical reasons, do not have an adequately functioning immune system, which can turn out to be fatal for them,” the specialist warned.

To a lesser extent, an ordinary medical mask protects a person who is not sick and can be a good addition if other prevention methods are followed (it is recommended to wash your hands, avoid crowds in the autumn-winter seasons and, of course, get vaccinated against the flu), the doctor added.

“In order for wearing a mask to be as useful as possible, it is important that it covers the nose and mouth, fits tightly to the face without any gaps along the edges or around the nose (it is better to use it with a special wire part on the top),” Mironova concluded.

On December 12, Rospotrebnadzor reported that the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) corresponds to seasonal norms. However, the department recommended that Moscow residents use masks in public places.