If you stare at the sun for a long time, there is a risk of getting burned. This was announced on Sunday, June 11 “Gazeta.Ru” Sergey Khomyakov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Chief Physician of INVITRO-Moscow.

The expert explained that evolutionarily a person has protection from the damaging effects of light, when he reflexively turns his head away from bright light or closes his eyes. The pupil narrows to a minimum, the pigment of the retina fades.

As the specialist clarified, if a person is at the North Pole, then prolonged exposure to sunlight can lead to snowy ophthalmia, which causes tearing, pain in the eyes, and decreased visual acuity. However, Khomyakov explained that in the middle lane nothing will happen to a healthy person, even if he does not use sunglasses.

The expert noted that sunglasses will make being outdoors on a clear day more comfortable, but it is important to evaluate the protection of lenses from ultraviolet radiation. There are 5 classes of sun filters, from 0 to 4. Class 4 includes lenses that transmit from five to eight percent of the light flux, 0 – 90-100% of the light.

The doctor advised the children to use glasses from an early age to avoid the development of cataracts in adulthood.

“When a small child plays in the sandbox or on the beach, his eyes are exposed to high-intensity reflected sunlight, which is much more below, closer to the ground. And given that children’s pupils are wider, more peripheral parts of the lens are illuminated, where ultraviolet radiation causes irreversible damage to the lens proteins – crystallins, which leads to earlier development of cataracts in adulthood, ”the specialist warned.

At the same time, he noted that for the prevention of myopia, children need to be at least two hours outside in natural light.

Earlier, on June 8, ophthalmologist Valentina Merkulova pointed out the importance of wearing sunglasses. According to her, they should be worn in any weather and season, as they protect the eyes and the skin around the eyes from ultraviolet rays. Merkulova pointed out that these rays also penetrate clouds.

On June 4, the oncologist of the SM-Clinic, doctor of the highest category, doctor of medical sciences, professor Alexander Seryakov told Izvestia about the negative impact of ultraviolet rays. According to him, reducing the exposure of the sun to the skin helps to significantly reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.