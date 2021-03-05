New varieties of coronavirus do not affect the condition of children with COVID-19, Leila Namazova-Baranova, Chief Freelance Children’s Specialist in Preventive Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health, said at the XXIII Congress of Russian Pediatricians with international participation “Actual Problems of Pediatrics” on March 5.

“Now a lot of questions arise with new subtypes of coronavirus, sometimes journalists incorrectly call them strains – these are not strains. These are subtypes. So, new subtypes do not worsen the state of health. [заболевших] children, ”she said.

Namazova-Baranova pointed out that all children who have undergone COVID-19 need increased attention.

In February, Japanese doctors urged parents to closely monitor the symptoms of children with COVID-19, especially when symptoms of Kawasaki syndrome – diarrhea and rash – appear.

In the fall of 2020, American doctors reported that they had recorded a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in 20 states that affected only children and could be associated with coronavirus infection. Most of the children showed symptoms of Kawasaki disease: fever, rash, eye irritation, swollen lymph nodes.

