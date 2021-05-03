Somnologist JSC “Medicine” Maxim Novikov spoke about the influence of smartphones on sleep in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

According to him, one should not use gadgets an hour or two before bedtime, as this excites the nervous system. “You shouldn’t take gadgets to bed with you. All extraneous matters – watching TV, even sight-reading – should be out of bed. The bed should only be used for sleeping, ”the specialist noted.

Novikov added that when waking up at night, you shouldn’t take your phone and check the time, as this also excites the nervous system, and the bright light from the screen destroys melatonin.

The specialist advised to abandon smart gadgets that supposedly determine the phases of sleep, since their reliability has not yet been proven, but in practice “the devices demonstrate contradictory results that do not coincide with the real picture.”

