Oncologist and chemotherapist Andrei Bazylev, in an interview with reporters, answered the question of whether cancer can be inherited.

Despite the fact that cancer is not classified as a hereditary disease, a person can inherit mutations that increase the risk of a particular type of cancer, the expert explained.

The doctor told what should be paid attention to in order to prevent the development of cancer.

“In order to understand if you are at risk of developing cancer, you need to pay attention to the following things. The first is whether your relatives have a history of cancer that developed when they were less than 50 years old. The second is the presence of the same cancer in two or three relatives. The third is the development of cancer, which is not typical for the lifestyle of a particular person. For example, the development of lung cancer in a person who has never smoked in his life“, – the specialist specified in an interview 5-tv.ru.

At the same time, Bazylev stressed that the presence of the listed signs in itself does not indicate the development of the disease. In this case, the expert recommended to visit an oncologist or geneticist, as well as to pass the necessary tests, the results of which will confirm or deny the risk of oncology.

“And then you will clearly understand your further actions.“, – summed up the doctor.

Earlier in April, radiation therapist and oncologist Stanislav Rakitin listed non-obvious causes of cancer. In particular, he spoke about the effect of eating too hot food on increasing the risk of developing cancer. Another non-obvious reason for the development of the disease, Rakitin called promiscuous sexual intercourse. At the same time, the oncologist recalled that in most cases, the development of cancer is influenced by the state of immunity, genetic predisposition, as well as the presence of bad habits.