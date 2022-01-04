Healthy sleep and sufficient physical activity are a guarantee of the absence of nutritional problems, she said in an interview with the channel. KXTV American nutritionist Ashley Reinke Hawk.

“Sometimes the reason why you can’t lose an extra couple of pounds may be the quality of your sleep and how well you feel rested every morning,” said the specialist.

According to her, it is necessary to monitor which food intake leads to sleep disturbances. In this case, such foods should be excluded in the evening hours, the physician recommends.

Also, a nutritionist advises to have dinner at least two hours before bedtime.

As Hawk added, it is important to remember about “light food”, it will satisfy your hunger in the evening. So, at this time it is good to drink cherry juice or eat cherries. These foods contain melatonin, which improves sleep quality and regulates circadian rhythms.

The nutritionist herself often uses muffins made from oatmeal, applesauce and frozen blueberries, as well as whole grain toast with peanut butter and strawberries. Muffins help replenish the supply of tryptophan, and toast stimulates the synthesis of seratonin.

Earlier, on December 1, nutritionist Tatiana Dick told about the secret of a weight loss dinner. If a person consumed a large amount of carbohydrates during breakfast and lunch, then in the evening it is better to eat more protein and fiber, such as fish, poultry, seafood with vegetable salad or stew, explained Dick.

If you don’t have enough carbohydrates in a day, you can safely add a side dish in the form of porridge or a couple of baked potatoes to dinner. Carbohydrates, she said, are acceptable, and sometimes even necessary for dinner.