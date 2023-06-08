The doctor spoke about prosthetics to Kostomarov with the phrase “it will be easier with legs than with hands”

Sports doctor Andrey Zvonkov spoke about the difficulties of the upcoming Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov prosthetics. His words lead MSK1.RU.

Zvonkov spoke about prosthetics for the skater with the phrase “it will be easier with legs than with arms.” The specialist explained that such operations are not difficult, but certain conditions are required for the installation of the prosthesis. “There must be a certain length of the stump in order for the prosthesis to fit – it is not too long, fits normally, can work and has room for all the necessary components,” he emphasized.

On June 5, it was reported that Kostomarov would remain in the hospital until the end of the summer of 2023. It was noted that the operation should be carried out in one to two months.

Earlier it became known that Kostomarov’s prosthetics are planned to be carried out in Russia. Foreign specialists can be involved in operations, and prostheses can also be brought from abroad.

Kostomarov was admitted to the hospital on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to the prolonged connection to a blood oxygenator and a ventilator, tissue began to die. According to information “Moskovsky Komsomolets”the doctors had to amputate the skater both feet, then the shins of both legs, the entire right hand and several fingers of the left.