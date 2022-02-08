Post-covid syndrome can manifest itself not only in adults who have had a coronavirus infection, but also in children. This was told to Lente.ru by infectious disease specialist Evgeny Timakov.

According to the doctor, post-covid syndrome in children proceeds in almost the same way, although there are some features.

“The central nervous system and the gastrointestinal tract are more affected, the kidneys, mental behavior, cognitive functions are affected – in adults this is more often associated with the lungs. Children can have sleep disturbance, delayed motor skills, cognitive decline, a pronounced change in appetite, due to which they lose weight – they can also lose their sense of smell and taste, but they do not understand this, and taste preferences simply change, ”explained he.

The doctor added that children can have loose stools for a long time. In addition, due to the impact of coronavirus on immunity, children who have recovered from covid are more likely to become infected with SARS later on. They may also develop inflammation of the lymph nodes.

Timakov noted that this syndrome was observed in all strains, most of all in delta. It is still impossible to say what the situation will be with omicron, since less than three months have passed since the start of the wave, and it is during this period that the post-covid syndrome manifests itself.

It was previously reported that children who become infected with omicron may develop croup, an inflammation characteristic of infections that affect the upper respiratory tract. Previous variants of the virus did not cause such manifestations.