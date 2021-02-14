Infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov on Sunday, February 14, said that those who had suffered a mild coronavirus are more likely to become infected with a new British strain.

He recalled that the coronavirus is mutating, and the worldwide strains of COVID-19, including the British, will sooner or later come to Russia.

The doctor is convinced that the cases of repeated illness “will be unambiguous.” So, people who had a coronavirus a year ago are already at risk. To a greater extent, this applies to those who have had an infection in a mild or asymptomatic form.

According to the infectious disease specialist, this is due to the fact that such people have not fully developed immune memory.

“Those people who have been ill in an active form, moderate or severe, will definitely get sick more easily. Those people who were asymptomatic often get sick with obvious symptoms, ”Timakov said in an interview with “RIA News”.

On February 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there is evidence of re-illnesses with new strains of COVID-19, despite the presence of antibodies to the virus.

A few days earlier, WHO reported that a new strain of coronavirus, initially detected in the UK, had been identified in six more countries and their total number reached 86. The geography of distribution of the strains originally found in South Africa (501Y.V2), Brazil and Japan (P .one).

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus. In addition, on February 9, it became known that experts identified two more new COVID-19 mutations in the kingdom. On February 1, Russian scientists found out that the “British”, “South African”, “Brazilian” strains of coronavirus do not circulate in the Russian Federation.